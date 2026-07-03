Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

CARSTAR Advanced Auto Body of Bayonne, owned by Angelo Tranquellino and Eric Tagliarini, donated $1,000 as a Grandstand Sponsor for Harrison, an 18-year-old who is fighting neoplasm, to go to the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Cars and Social partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give Harrison the chance to make his dream of attending an F1 race a reality. CARSTAR Advanced Auto Body of Bayonne generously donated $1,000 of the $12,000 goal to send Harrison on this trip to watch the Miami Grand Prix and meet his favorite driver, Lando Norris of McLaren Racing.

“We’re incredibly proud to play a small role in helping bring Harrison’s dream to life,” Tranquellino said. “Opportunities like this go far beyond the donation itself—they create lasting memories and moments that truly matter. Being able to support something so meaningful to Harrison and his family is what giving back is all about.”

Abra Minot, owned by Jeremy and Matt Buller, hosted its Cruisin' for a Cause Car Show on Saturday, May 30. Proceeds from the event benefited Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc. Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc. is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities and other barriers to employment build skills, find jobs, and live more independently across North Dakota. Vendors set up, food trucks arrived, and car show participants turned out in support of the cause, and the National Auto Body Council held a Recycled Rides gifting. Attendees were able to enjoy the event and connect with fellow community members.

Fix Auto USA Lakeside, owned by Haider Lafta, participated in the MAC Tools 4th Annual Tool Expo & Customer Appreciation Car Show on June 14, connecting with residents and automotive enthusiasts. The Fix Auto Lakeside team hosted a booth throughout the day, sharing information about their collision repair services and distributing branded promotional items, including koozies, stickers, air fresheners, hats and fanny packs. The event provided a strong opportunity to meet community members and build new relationships. In addition to its on-site presence, Fix Auto Lakeside donated a gift certificate for a full automotive detail, which was featured as a raffle prize for attendees.

During the second weekend of May, Fix Auto Moreno Valley, owned by Selvi Rizk-Menard, participated in the Steps for Vets 5K race at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. The Fix Auto Moreno Valley team took the time to support their community and honor veterans by taking part in the race that aims to eliminate veteran homelessness in the US. Business Development Specialist Rachele Cermak placed first overall in the women’s division.

“We were honored to take part in the Steps for Vets 5K and support such an important cause for our veterans and community,” said Selvi Rizk-Menard, owner of Fix Auto Moreno Valley. “Seeing our team come together for this event — and celebrating Rachele’s incredible accomplishment — made the day even more meaningful. Giving back and supporting those who have served our country is something we’re proud to stand behind.”

Crash Champions hosted more than 150 operations leaders and corporate support staff for a three-day workshop from June 15-18 at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. A major focus of the event was investing in professional development, attracting top-tier talent, deploying the latest repair center innovations, and delivering a great experience for customers. Crash Champions leaders were also introduced to new proprietary tools and reviewed ongoing investments in systems and infrastructure designed to improve collaboration, drive consistency across repair centers and support stronger business performance.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) “New Rules, New Tools: A Shop Owner’s Playbook to Win in Today’s Market” workshop was held at its General Meeting on June 24. AASP/NJ President Ken Miller, Board member Dennis Cataldo, Jr. and Collision Chairman Jerry McNee focused on the resources and tools that can be used to manage today’s more complicated claims environment such as the Right to Appraisal (RTA), assignment of proceeds and small claims court. Consumers have been conditioned by the insurance company to drop their car off. Over time, the customer was removed from the collision repair process and that has to change.

“The new way of settling claims has to involve the customer in their own claim,” Miller said. “Not shielding them from it – making it all visible. The more visibility the customer has in the process, the less the insurance company will play games in the background.”

The National Auto Body Council continued to deliver refurbished vehicle donations through its recycled rides program. Donations included a 2024 Nissan Altima to Monique Johnson from New York; a 2021 Honda CRV EXL to U.S. Army Veteran Lisberth McCracken from New Jersey; a 2021 Toyota Corolla LE to U.S. Army Veteran Christian Camacho from New Jersey; a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier to U.S. Army Veteran Julio Abreau from New Jersey; a 2024 Hyundai Tucson SE to U.S. Navy Veteran Andre Brown from New Jersey; a 2018 Honda Civic EX to U.S. Army Veteran Nathan Mercer from Virginia; and a 2019 Nissan Rogue S to U.S. Navy Veteran Christina Riggins from Virginia.

Donations were made possible by Allstate, GEICO, CARSTAR, CRASH Champions, and Dynasty Auto Body.