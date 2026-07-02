'Who Pays for What' Survey Finds Most Shops Aren't Being Paid for Destructive Weld Testing

For the second consecutive year, there has been an increase in the percentage of shops saying insurers “never pay” for destructive weld testing, and the percentage of shops that said they are regularly paid for the procedure has declined as well, according to data from the most recent “Who Pays for What?” survey.

The survey found that only one in four shops that list destructive weld testing on their estimates are actually paid for it on a regular basis, down from 37 percent two years ago. Those shops that said insurers “never” pay for it has risen from 32 percent two years ago to 44 percent in 2026.

“The lack of reimbursement for it causes me great concern,” said Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who conducts the surveys with CRASH Network. “It’s a process that needs to be performed for every type of weld being made on the vehicle.”

Ten years ago, more than 80 percent of shops said they never listed destructive weld testing on their estimates, perhaps an indication that few shops were actually doing it. On this most recent survey, that figure has dropped to a record low 31 percent, suggesting that more shops are aware of the need to perform these tests, though they continue to struggle with getting paid for the time it takes to do them.

“We need to wake up on this one,” Anderson said. “This is a nonnegotiable procedure. Every OEM states that we need to do this, and for good reason. It is nearly impossible to tell if the welder settings are correct without first performing destructive test welds.”

He also called for other segments in the industry to help increase the percentage of shops performing weld testing.

“I would challenge the automakers to start selling the weld test coupons with welded-on replacement panels, and I would challenge I-CAR to build more training and videos on this,” Anderson said.

The latest quarterly “Who Pays for What?” survey is now open through the month of July. It focuses on “not-included” body labor operations. Shops can take the survey here.

Survey participants receive a free report with complete survey findings along with analysis and resources to help shops better understand and use the information presented.

The survey can be completed in about 15 minutes by anyone familiar with their shop's billing practices and the payment practices of at least some of the largest national insurers. Each shop's individual responses are held in the strictest confidence; only aggregated data is released.

The results of previous surveys are also available online here.