BASF Coatings Establishes Itself as Independent Company Surventis

Surventis, formerly BASF Coatings, has launched as an independent company, according to a news release. With around €3.9 billion in annual sales and around 10,700 employees, Surventis is one of the world’s leading suppliers of automotive coatings and surface treatment solutions.

The business is majority-owned by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle in partnership with Qatar Investment Authority. BASF holds a 40% stake in Surventis. The company’s new website is now live here. With a new name and brand identity, Surventis will continue to develop, produce, and market coatings and surface treatment solutions for industrial, automotive, and refinish customers worldwide. Its portfolio includes Chemetall, Glasurit, and R-M.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Surventis and for all of our employees around the world,” said Jens Luehring, Chief Executive Officer of Surventis . “I want to thank the entire team whose dedication and hard work have brought us to this milestone. We are building on more than 130 years of coatings expertise and some of the most trusted brands in the industry as we begin our journey as an independent company. Our customers will benefit from a faster, more focused partner, with our full attention on the surfaces they make and sell. Their success is our success. We are already a leader in this industry, and our ambition is clear: to become the leading coatings technology company.”

As a standalone company, Surventis said it can operate with greater speed, agility, and focus. Carlyle will support the business through targeted investments in its global capabilities and local operations, drawing on its track record in carving out and building standalone industrial companies.

“As an independent company, Surventis is exceptionally well-positioned to accelerate innovation, deepen customer partnerships, and capture global growth opportunities. We are looking forward to supporting Jens, and the Surventis management team in their next chapter,” said Tanaka Maswoswe, Partner at Carlyle.

Surventis will continue to operate with the same products, technologies, brands and technical teams that customers rely on today. The portfolio across all three businesses remains unchanged, ensuring continuity in reliability, quality and service. The company will be led by its Executive Committee, headed by Luehring.