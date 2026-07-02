WIN Virtual Conference Speakers Focus on Community, Skills, and Strategy

The Women’s Industry Network’s Virtual Conference on Sept. 10-11 will feature an extensive lineup of expert professional collision repair industry speakers, programing, and professional development curriculum, according to a news release.

The two five-hour sessions — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT each day — are built around three core pillars: community, skills, and strategy.

“Day 1 of the WIN Virtual Conference is where expertise meets energy. From a powerful opening keynote to hands-on technical breakouts and a refinish deep dive, you'll gain practical skills you can bring back to your shop or team immediately — and end the day connected to new people who get it,” said Leila Hobart, WIN Virtual Conference Chair. “The collision repair industry is stronger when we grow together; as such, Day 2 brings the conversations that matter most — about leadership, education, mentorship, and the future we're all building.”

Sept. 10 is called “Building Excellence Through Skill & Connection.” It includes keynote leadership insight, hands-on technical breakouts, a refinish deep dive, and an energy-filled close with structured speed networking designed to spark real connections.

The keynote session, “What Nobody Told Me: Honest Lessons from 28 Years in the Industry,” will be delivered by Erin Killcoyne-Solis, sr. vice president, Operations, Square One Systems. She will share what she wishes someone had told her earlier — about leadership, about navigating the politics of a male-driven industry, about knowing your worth, and about the moments that define who you become as a professional. Equal parts practical and personal, this is the conversation many women in collision repair have been waiting to have out loud.

Attendees will choose two of three breakout sessions to arrend.This year's breakout tracks go deep on the technical topics shaping repair today. Sessions will cover areas including:

Structural Adhesives & Hybrid Joining Operations with 3M’s Jason Scharton — Demystify the growing role of structural adhesives and hybrid-joining methods in modern collision repair.

AI at the Repair Seat with QCG’s Taylor Moss— how smart technology is transforming the estimating and repair process on the shop floor.

Glue Pull Repair with KECO’s Emma White — Mastering Glue Pull Repair: The 6 C’s for Consistency, Control, and Collision Excellence.

Nell Wheeler-Mislang, market sales manager at Axalta Coating Systems, will present “The Science Behind the Shine: Why Color Expertise and Refinish Precision Matter More Than Ever.”This session explores the evolving science of color matching, coatings technology, and what separates good work from exceptional work in today's repair environment.

The day also includes speed networking. Attendees will engage in three eight-minute rounds with structured prompts designed to spark real conversations — not small talk. Attendees will leave with new names, new perspectives, and connections that have the potential to turn into mentorships, collaborations, and friendships.

Sept. 11 is focused on Expanding Excellence Through Strategy & Community. Tifarah Senkow, vice president of sales - Canada, Advantage Parts Solutions, will deliver “From the Front Line to Executive Leadership.” What does it take to move from an entry-level role to the executive table in this industry? Senkow brings a 20-year career perspective — and a candid take on how collaboration, storytelling, and strategic relationships can open doors for more women across collision repair.

Micki Woods will moderate the Education & Workforce Panel “Building the Pipeline: Training, Mentorship, and the Future of Talent in Collision Repair.” The panel brings together voices from education, training, and workforce development to discuss what it will take to attract, develop, and retain the next generation of collision repair professionals — and the role every one of us plays in making that happen.

Jill Tuggle, president of the Texas Autobody Association, leads the featured session “The Power of Industry Associations: Why They Matter More Than Ever.” In a fragmented industry, associations are one of the most underutilized tools available to professionals at every level. This session makes the case for why engagement matters — and how to make the most of the communities already fighting for this industry.

Woods will return to moderate the closing featured session “Why Your Shop Isn’t Growing (And What to Fix First) with Auto Industry Marketing Specialist & Podcast Host: Body Bangin’. This session zeroes in on the most common blind spots in collision shops, gives you a fast framework for diagnosing what's actually wrong, and delivers the practical, high-impact changes you can act on immediately — whether you own a shop or support one.

Early Bird pricing for the Virtual Conference is available now until July 10th. Pricing is available for members and non-members with options to attend for one day or both:

Two-Day Rate for WIN Members: $110 ($135 after July 10); non-members: $135 ($160 after July 10)

One-Day Rate for WIN Members & Non-members: $79

To register or get more information for the conference, Click here. See here for the full agenda and speaker information.