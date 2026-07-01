United Recyclers Group Launches Auto Part Search

Auto Part Search, a new all-in-one online marketplace transforming how buyers connect, search, and transact, is now live, according to a news release. Buyers can create an account at no cost, with no sign-up fees or subscription required.

Developed by United Recyclers Group (URG), a network of more than 750 professional auto recyclers across North America, Auto Part Search brings together verified inventory, accurate fitment, and real-time purchasing into one seamless platform.

A Better Way for Shops to Find the Right Part

For repairers, the parts sourcing process has long been fragmented: multiple tabs open to locate a part, outdated eCommerce platforms, phone calls, inconsistent data, and delayed responses.

Auto Part Search brings those fragmented pieces together.

The platform gives buyers a single, intelligent eCommerce experience built around how shops actually work:

Search how you want: VIN, OEM number, vehicle, and more

Quickly find and buy the parts you need

Access inventory from more than 750 professional auto recyclers

Fast fulfilment and reliable delivery options

Warranty protection for added peace of mind

Detailed images for every part

Importantly, creating an Auto Part Search account is completely free, making it easy for repairers, mechanical workshops, dealerships, fleets, and insurers to start sourcing recycled OEM parts online immediately.

The result is faster sourcing, fewer errors, and greater confidence in every part purchase.

“Auto Part Search is not just another parts listing site; it’s a complete parts platform designed to solve the friction from sourcing recycled parts,” said Kristi Werner, CEO of United Recyclers Group. “We built this to make it easier for shops to find, verify, and buy recycled parts with confidence.”

Andrew Lacey, CEO of Road Tested Parts, described Auto Part Search as "the Amazon for used parts", a simple but powerful vision for making recycled OEM parts as easy to search, buy, and trust as any modern eCommerce platform.

Why This Matters for the Industry

Repair shops are under increasing pressure to reduce cycle times, manage costs, and deliver faster outcomes to customers.

Recycled OEM parts play a critical role in that equation: often delivering 20–80% cost savings compared to new parts, while also helping reduce delays caused by manufacturing shortages.

But the impact goes far beyond cost.

The automotive recycling industry keeps over 25 million tons of material out of landfills every year

It saves more than 85 million barrels of oil annually by reusing parts instead of manufacturing new ones

It provides a faster, more accessible alternative during ongoing global supply chain disruptions

Many repairers and consumers still don’t realize they can request recycled OEM parts, which are genuine, manufacturer-made components designed for exact fit and performance. Without a seamless online platform, accessing and purchasing them online has traditionally been difficult and fragmented.

Auto Part Search makes these benefits easier to access by connecting buyers directly to a trusted network of professional recyclers, all within a modern, streamlined eCommerce platform. By making it free for buyers to create an account, Auto Part Search removes another barrier to adopting recycled OEM parts and helps connect more customers directly with professional recyclers.

A Marketplace Built for the Industry, by the Industry

Every feature within Auto Part Search has been shaped by direct input from recyclers, mechanics, collision shops, and industry professionals.

Auto Part Search is built on verified recycler data, supporting consistent listings, and higher-quality transactions across the marketplace. It is designed for a modern industry that has evolved far beyond outdated perceptions — now driven by technology, data, and precision.

Today’s auto recyclers operate highly organized, tech-enabled facilities, using advanced inventory systems and logistics platforms to deliver OEM parts quickly and reliably nationwide.

The platform reflects URG’s long-standing mission to give recyclers greater control over their data, tools, and future, while strengthening the broader automotive supply chain.

Auto Part Search is now available across North America. Buyers can create a free account today and begin searching and buying millions of recycled OEM parts here.