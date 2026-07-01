ASE Acquires WrenchWay

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) acquired WrenchWay, according to a news release.

Under the agreement, WrenchWay’s co-founders and employees will join the ASE team. Their expertise will help ASE fully realize its charter to support the transportation industry by strengthening connections between schools, employers and industry partners while expanding support for current and future service professionals.

“Modernizing ASE has always meant more than updating our tests. It means rethinking how we serve technicians, shops, educators and the next generation entering the industry,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “WrenchWay has built something remarkable and together we can deliver on that vision at a scale neither of us could achieve alone.”

The acquisition reflects ASE’s continued commitment to embracing technology and a customer-first mentality. Earlier this year, ASE and WrenchWay launched ASE Connects to help build a stronger technician pipeline. The platform strengthens connections between schools and industry, expands access to workforce data and supports automotive, diesel and collision career pathways. As the organizations integrate, ASE Connects will remain a major focus, while WrenchWay’s technology and expertise support additional areas across ASE’s growing portfolio.

“Growing up in the industry, ASE has always been a brand I admire and respect,” said Jay Goninen, co-founder and president of WrenchWay. “The opportunity to now be part of ASE’s future is both humbling and exciting. It is a true honor to help build on that legacy while creating new ways to support service professionals.”

ASE and WrenchWay will share additional details in the coming weeks on integration timelines and what the transition means for current users.