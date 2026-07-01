SCRS Announces Repair Driven Education Session Topics and Registration

The RDE series has 19 sessions that offer direct access to actionable, industry-specific education delivered by leading practitioners and subject-matter experts.
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July 1, 2026
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The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) revealed sessions and opened registration for the 2026 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series, which will take place November 3–6 alongside the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The RDE series offers shop owners, managers, estimators, and technicians direct access to actionable, industry-specific education delivered by leading practitioners and subject-matter experts. This year's program features 19 sessions, according to a news release. 

“Each year, we work to reimagine the RDE experience based on feedback from our attendees and the evolving needs of the industry,” said Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director. “The 2026 program reflects a deliberate focus on practical application, and these are sessions built to help shops make better decisions the moment they return home.” 

Programming kicks off on Tuesday, November 3, with three concurrent 9:30–11 a.m. sessions, including a live digital advertising workshop led by the team from Sokal designed specifically for collision repair businesses, a session on repair planning and revenue protection featuring data-driven insights from OEC, and a discussion on reclaiming technical authority and the collision shop's fiduciary role led by Keith Manich of the Automotive Training Institute: 

  • Fix Your Shop’s Digital Marketing: A Live Advertising Workshop 
    Michaela Mundorf | Sokal, Director of Data, Advertising and Strategy 
    Katelyn Shadowens | Sokal, Senior Paid Social Media Specialist 
    Austin Carroll | Sokal, Senior Project Manager 
    Garrett Zafuto | Sokal, SEO Manager 
  • Repair Planning That Pays: Protecting Revenue Through Research 
    Sam Poradish | OEC, Sr. Analyst, Collision Insights 
  • Reclaiming Technical Authority: The Collision Shop’s Fiduciary Role 
    Keith Manich | Automotive Training Institute, Vice President, Collision Division 

The afternoon continues with sessions on turning training into lasting shop performance, addressing the estimator bottleneck through modernized front-end workflows, and a session with Mike Anderson of Collision Advice focused on intentionally capturing mechanical labor as a revenue and accuracy opportunity: 

  • Beyond the Class: Turning Training into Real Shop Performance 
    Chris White | KECO Body Repair Products, CEO 
    Danny Hacker | KECO Body Repair Products, Training Director + Panel TBD 
  • The Estimator Bottleneck: How Modern Shops Shape Mindset for Complex Repairs 
    Deric Krist | Kri-Tech Solutions, CEO 
  • Capturing Mechanical Labor: Being Intentional About the Opportunity 
    Mike Anderson | Collision Advice, Owner 

Tuesday concludes with a 2:30–4 p.m. block featuring sessions on repair transparency and defensible documentation, building a shop financial strategy modeled after Fortune 100 companies, and an industry panel discussion led by Steve Dawson of Hunter Engineering on bringing mechanical repairs in-house. Attendees are encouraged to pair Anderson’s earlier presentation with Dawson’s session. Anderson's earlier session lays the groundwork for identifying and capturing mechanical labor already being performed, while Dawson's panel picks up the conversation by exploring what it takes to bring those operations entirely in-house. Taken together, the two sessions offer a complete picture, from recognizing the opportunity to acting on it: 

  • Repair Transparency: The Key to Defensible Repairs and Better Outcomes 
    Arynne Kelly | DCR Systems, Store Support, Coach and Trainer 
    David Martin | DCR Systems, Director of Operations 
    Michael Giarrizzo Jr | DCR Systems, CEO 
    Barry Dorn | Dorn’s Body & Paint, Vice President 
    Kris Burton | Rosslyn Auto Body, Owner 
  • Run Your Collision Business Like a Fortune 100 Company 
    Rachel James | Torque Financial, Founder 
  • Bringing Mechanical Repairs In-house 
    Steve Dawson | Hunter Engineering 

Wednesday's morning sessions address building bulletproof repair plans through hands-on collaboration, identifying daily shop practices that inadvertently empower insurers, and a leadership workshop on the distinction between responsibility and accountability. The session on shop practices that empower insurers will feature industry attorney Sean Preston of Coverall Law, whom SCRS has invited to bring a legal perspective to a topic often discussed only from an operational standpoint, helping attendees understand what to change and why those changes matter from a negotiation and liability standpoint.

The leadership session, led by Tony Adams and Melissa Wolfe of LeadersWay, examines the difference between responsibility and accountability. While designed to stand on its own, this session also serves as a natural Part I to the duo's afternoon session on communication: 

  • Stop Guessing, Start Earning: Building Bulletproof Repair Plans 
    Danny Gredinberg | Database Enhancement Gateway, Administrator 
    Andrew Batenhorst | Pacific Collision Center, Bodyshop Manager 
  • The 3 Daily Mistakes Repair Shops Make That Empower Insurers 
    Sean Preston | Coverall Law, Managing Attorney 
    Tim Ronak | AkzoNobel, Senior Services Consultant 
  • Own It: The Difference Between Responsibility and Accountability 
    Tony Adams | LeadersWay, Coach 
    Melissa Wolfe | LeadersWay, Coach 

The afternoon features Adams and Wolfe's follow-up session on communication effectiveness using the DiSC model applied directly to collision repair environments – serving as a complementary Part II to the morning's accountability discussion – along with a deep dive on integrating auto glass operations in-house as a revenue and compliance strategy, and a financial planning workshop connecting shop budgets directly to technician production goals and profitability targets: 

  • Speak Their Language: Communication That Actually Works in a Body Shop 
    Tony Adams | LeadersWay, Coach 
    Melissa Wolfe | LeadersWay, Coach 
  • The Profit & Control Playbook: Bringing Auto Glass In-House 
    Shauna Davis | Kaizen Glass Solutions, President 
    Jason Horne | Kaizen Glass Solutions, Auto Glass Education Director 
    Jorge Sandoval | Kaizen Glass Solutions, Spanish Auto Glass Education Director 
  • Financial Success Starts with a Plan: Turning Numbers into Action 
    Tracy Dombrowski | Collision Advice, Owner 
    Maria Quintero | Body Builders Automotive, Owner/Operator 

Wednesday closes with the IDEAS Collide Showcase from 2:30–4 p.m. The RDE series' signature event features fast-paced, ten-minute presentations designed to challenge conventional thinking and introduce transformative ideas. This year's showcase presenters include: 

  • Ryan Taylor, BodyShop Booster – on AI-driven shop operations that generate opportunity around the clock 
  • Sean Preston, Coverall Law – on the legal distinction between a shop's right to be paid and a customer's right to reimbursement 
  • Joel Adcock, Revv – on closing the gap between diagnostic scans and OEM-required ADAS calibrations 
  • Brian Herron, OPUS IVS – on scaling a business from a small team to a large organization 
  • Justin Allen, Hunter Engineering – on the long-term disruption of ADAS and how shops can position themselves ahead of the curve 
  • Daniel Burkholder, BodyShop Marketing – on how AI-driven search is reshaping how customers find collision repair businesses 
  • Maria Quintero, Body Builders Automotive – on connecting technician financial awareness to career development and shop performance 

Thursday features the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, a three-session event from 12:30–4 p.m. that brings collision repair professionals into direct conversation with innovators in automotive structural design, materials, and technology. Session-specific topics will be revealed through Map Your Show. Past OEM Summits have addressed alternative fuels, ADAS safety technologies, and evolving vehicle construction and material makeup. 

For more information about the sessions click here. To register, click here

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