Register Now for SEMA’s 13th Battle of the Builders

SEMA has officially opened entries for the 2026 SEMA Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers, according to a news release. Now in its 13th year, the competition will expand to include motorcycles, introduce an additional set of awards recognizing the Top 3 standout bike builders, and an overall motorcycle champion.

“It’s always exciting to see builders push creative boundaries year after year, and the addition of powersports brings an entirely new level of energy and excitement to the program,” said SEMA Vice President of Marketing RJ de Vera. “Battle of the Builders continues to evolve alongside the industry, and we’re excited to see how builders push innovation at the 2026 SEMA Show.”

Battle of the Builders will also feature its four core automotive competition classes: Hot Rod & Hot Rod Truck; 4 Wheel Drive & Off-Road; Sport Compact, Import Performance, Luxury & Exotic; and BFGoodrich Young Guns. Class winners will advance through the competition, with one ultimately named overall Battle of the Builders champion.

“Mothers High Performance Car Care is proud to continue supporting the SEMA Battle of the Builders and the talented builders who make this competition one of the most anticipated events at the SEMA Show,” said Mothers Vice President of Marketing Shane Christman. “Every year, we’re inspired by the creativity, craftsmanship, and passion these builders bring to their projects. This program celebrates the dedication behind every build and gives the industry an opportunity to recognize the individuals pushing vehicle customization forward.”

Entries for the new motorcycle category will be evaluated separately by motorcycle industry judges based on craftsmanship, design innovation, and overall execution. The Top 10 finalists serve as judges to determine the Top 3 category winners and the overall Bike Builder champion.

In the automotive categories, a panel of aftermarket industry judges will again review all eligible submissions, evaluating build descriptions and photography before conducting in-person assessments on the SEMA Show floor. Judges will narrow entries to a Top 10 in each category, followed by a Top 3 selection. Those 12 finalists will then serve as judges to determine category winners and the overall champion.

“It's been great to be back at the SEMA Battle of the Builders,” said Troy Trepanier of Rad Rides by Troy, who won the overall 2025 Battle of the Builders trophy last November. “It's grown a lot since we first won the event eight years ago. We finally had a car worthy of being back in the competition. There were so many great cars this year. Everybody here is a winner, all 40, all 12, especially the Final Four.”

Supporting the Next Generation of Builders

The BFGoodrich Young Guns category highlights emerging talent, open to builders 29 years old and younger at the time of the SEMA Show. Entrants may be selected to participate in virtual Golden Ticket competitions held throughout the summer, with prize packages that include vehicle transportation to Las Vegas, plus travel and hotel accommodations.

At the Show, the Top 10 BFGoodrich Young Guns finalists compete within their own field, narrowing to a Top 3. First introduced in 2024, the BFGoodrich Young Guns Top 10 competition format continues to expand opportunity and visibility for rising builders.

“BFGoodrich is proud to support the next generation of builders through the BFGoodrich Young Guns category at the SEMA Battle of the Builders,” said BFGoodrich Ultra High Performance Brand Manager T.J. Dennis. “Creating opportunities for young builders to showcase their talent, gain industry recognition, and compete alongside some of the best in the business is what makes this program so special. We’re excited to continue supporting the innovation, passion, and creativity that define the future of vehicle customization.”

For information on registration deadlines, rules, and additional details, click here.