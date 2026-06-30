CARSTAR Hometown Opens with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CARSTAR Hometown, owned and operated by John and Karla Royer, with the support of their two sons, Alex and Seth Royer, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Van Alstyne, Texas, according to a news release.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together community members, local leaders and business partners to celebrate the opening of the facility and welcome CARSTAR Hometown to the Van Alstyne business community. The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance to show its support for the new business.

“We are excited to open our doors in Van Alstyne and become part of this growing community,” said John Royer, owner of CARSTAR Hometown. “This location represents our commitment to delivering trusted collision repair services while building lasting relationships with our customers and neighbors. We look forward to serving Van Alstyne and the surrounding area for years to come.”

CARSTAR Hometown will offer collision repair services backed by industry-leading standards and a customer-focused approach. It is John and Karla’s second CARSTAR location; they also own CARSTAR Little Elm.

“CARSTAR Hometown reflects the dedication and passion that John, Karla, Alex, and Seth bring to everything they do,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Their commitment to quality repairs, customer service and community involvement makes them a strong addition to the CARSTAR family. We are excited to support their continued growth in North Texas.”

CARSTAR Hometown said it looks forward to building strong relationships within the Van Alstyne community while continuing to provide reliable collision repair services and customer care to drivers throughout North Texas.