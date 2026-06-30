BASF Coatings' Leadership Team Prepares to Operate as an Independent Company

BASF Coatings named the leadership team that will run the business as an independent company from July 1, after the closing of the transaction, according to a news release.

The new structure brings together leaders who have built the coatings business over many years and senior executives with proven records in finance, digital and transformation. The Executive Committee will be led by incoming Chief Executive Officer Jens Luehring.

“Great teams combine experience with new thinking, and this one does both,” Luehring said. “Some of these leaders have spent their careers building this business over many years; others bring hard-won expertise from across the industry. Together they give us the continuity to keep serving our customers at the highest level and the strength to think bigger and move faster.”

The Executive Committee sets the company’s strategic direction and drives business performance. Effective July 1, its members are:

• Jens Luehring, CEO

• Michael Pontzen, CFO

• Ewout van Jarwaarde, CTO

• Frank Naber, EVP Surface Treatment

• Patrick Zhao, EVP Mobility Coatings

• Steve Arndt, EVP Refinish Coatings

• Dr. Nils Lessmann, EVP Operations Mobility/Refinish

For more information about the committee members, click here.