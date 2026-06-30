SCRS Establishes ADAS Repair Division and Governing Council

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has established an ADAS Repair Division, along with appointments to the inaugural Governing Council, according to a news release. It’s a step toward providing focused representation, education, and advocacy for the expanding community of diagnostics, calibration, and advanced driver assistance systems repair professionals across North America.

SCRS approved the creation of the ADAS Repair Division in 2025 in response to direct requests from ADAS repair specialists and supporting businesses for a structured platform to address educational gaps, information needs, and a lack of dedicated advocacy for their sector. The Division operates within SCRS and is led by a five-member Governing Council elected by the membership.

“The ADAS repair community has voiced a clear need for this infrastructure. A home within a trusted organization that understands the industry and can amplify their voice,” said Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director. “The establishment of this Division and its Governing Council represents our commitment to ensuring those independent professionals are not left without a platform for their voices to be heard as vehicle technology and the repair responsibilities that come with it rapidly evolve.”

The ADAS Repair Division’s mission is to educate, inform, and represent ADAS repair specialists. The Governing Council directs the Division’s affairs, oversees programs and events, manages member engagement and funds, and establishes policies, all under the SCRS Board’s oversight.

The Division will organize programs, host events, develop educational content, and engage its membership, while leveraging SCRS’ framework. This structure provides ADAS specialists with a focused professional organization while leveraging the established resources of the nation’s leading collision repair association.

Inaugural Governing Council members include:

Michael Ambrosino, director of operations at ADAS Diagnostic Solutions.With more than 20 years in the automotive and collision repair field, Ambrosino led Fuller Collision Group's transition from in-house calibrations to a full-service, multi-location diagnostic and calibration operation

James "Spike" Rodis, industry relations manger at Woodhouse Auto Family. Rodis has 39 years of collision industry experience and works at one of the first all-OEM calibration companies in the country.

Joe Brookhart, managing partner at Summit Auto Calibration. Brookhart brings 14 years of industry experience, including a decade managing collision repair operations for a large multi-shop operator.

Andy Dingman, owner of Dingman's Collision Center. The Nebraska-based MSO has been recognized for its investment in OEM repair procedures and ADAS calibration. Dingman has served as Chairman of SCRS, participated in CIC, and contributed to SEMA Repairer Driven Education programs.