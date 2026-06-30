Reminder: ASE Offers Collision Repair and Refinish Certifications

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service and repair professionals to maintain or advance their ASE collision repair and refinish certifications in a news release.

ASE offers four collision repair and refinish tests:

B2 – Painting & Refinishing

B3 – Non-Structural Analysis and Damage Repair

B4 – Structural Analysis and Damage Repair

B5 – Mechanical and Electrical Components

The ASE collision repair and refinish test series is designed to identify and recognize those collision repair technicians and refinishers who possess knowledge of the skills necessary to properly analyze and repair automotive collision damage and correct paint finish damage. These tests are intended for technicians who perform repairs in collision repair shops. ASE also offers a separate B6 certification test specifically for estimators, whether they work in a shop, write estimates for insurance companies, or are independent adjusters.

Those who are certified in tests B2–B5 are recognized as ASE Certified Master Collision Repair Technicians.

“The ASE certification collision repair and refinish tests help techs demonstrate their ability to properly repair vehicle damage and restore paint finishes to high standards,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “By successfully passing these demanding ASE tests and earning the Master Collision Repair Technician designation, a technician is identified as one of the top professionals in the industry.”

ASE offers a free, online study guide that contains test specifications, tasks lists, sample test questions and training resources. For more information about ASE collision repair and refinish testing and other ASE tests, click here.