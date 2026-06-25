California Auto Repair Shop Suspended for Fraudulent Practices in LA

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has secured an immediate suspension of the license for LA Custom Collision, a Los Angeles-area auto repair shop, following an investigation that uncovered widespread fraudulent and deceptive practices harming consumers, according to a news release. The suspension was granted on June 19 after an Administrative Law Judge approved BAR’s request for an Interim Suspension Order, effectively prohibiting the business from operating while disciplinary proceedings continue.

The investigation was triggered by multiple consumer complaints and revealed the shop was involved in an organized “bandit towing” scheme. This practice involved collaboration with tow truck operators who monitored police scanners and arrived uninvited at accident scenes. Drivers, often in vulnerable situations, were pressured or misled into allowing their vehicles to be towed to LA Custom Collision.

Consumers reported being told towing services would be free, only to later receive bills totaling thousands of dollars. The shop also charged excessive and illegal storage fees, sometimes leading insurance companies to declare vehicles total losses because repair costs were outweighed by inflated towing and storage charges. In several cases, the business refused to release vehicles until these fees were paid, including one instance where over $4,000 was demanded for just a few hours of storage.

BAR emphasized that these actions represent both legal violations and breaches of consumer trust. The agency also issued guidance urging consumers to refuse unsolicited towing services, obtain written estimates before authorizing repairs, and confirm all towing and storage costs upfront to avoid similar scams.

This article was produced with the aid of AI and was reviewed for accuracy and completeness by FenderBender editorial staff.