Buller Brothers Mark Milestone with Community Celebration at CARSTAR Billings

CARSTAR Billings celebrated its first anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration in Billings, Montana.

Owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, CARSTAR Billings marks their first CARSTAR location. The brothers have always had a passion for the automotive industry, so in 2015 they founded Buller Automotive Inc. Over the past decade, they have expanded their business portfolio to include four Abra locations in addition to CARSTAR Billings, demonstrating a continued commitment to serving people in their communities.

"We built this business around a passion for helping people and doing repairs the right way," said Matt Buller, co-owner of CARSTAR Billings. "Celebrating our first year is about more than reaching a milestone, it's about the relationships we've built with our customers, employees and community. We're grateful for the trust we've earned and excited for what comes next."

The celebration brought together family, friends, local business partners and community leaders, including representatives from the Billings Chamber of Commerce and Jesse Weideman, senior director of operations, West Region, Driven Brands. Attendees enjoyed prize giveaways featuring detail buckets and jump-pack boxes provided by O'Reilly Auto Parts, CAR ADAS and CARSTAR Billings.

"Matt and Jeremy exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and customer-first mindset that make the CARSTAR network so strong," said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. "In just one year, they've established CARSTAR Billings as a trusted collision repair destination while continuing to invest in the community they call home. We're proud to celebrate this milestone alongside them."

Beyond collision repair, the Buller brothers are passionate about giving back through community-focused initiatives. Their teams regularly participate in Abra Community Days, Walk for a Cause events, community cleanup projects and annual vehicle gifting programs that support individuals and families in need.