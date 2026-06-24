State Farm Agrees to $15.5 Million Settlement for Undervaluing Totaled Vehicles

State Farm has agreed to a $15.5 million class action settlement to resolve allegations that it undervalued vehicles in total loss claims involving Arkansas policyholders, according to Top Class Actions.

The lawsuit claimed the insurer applied “typical negotiation adjustments” in Audatex valuation reports, which reduced the assessed value of totaled vehicles and, in turn, lowered claim payouts below actual cash value.

The settlement applies to Arkansas residents who filed first-party claims between Nov. 29, 2016, and Oct. 18, 2021, where payouts were based on these adjusted reports. While State Farm denies any wrongdoing, it agreed to settle the claims.

Eligible class members can receive compensation equal to 68% of the total negotiation adjustment applied to their claim. Payments will vary depending on individual claim amounts and participation rates, with the average payout estimated at $489.

Key deadlines include June 15, 2026, to object, June 25, 2026, to opt out, and Aug. 19, 2026, to submit a claim form. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 15, 2026.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and checked for accuracy by FenderBender editors.