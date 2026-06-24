AI Parts Supply Chain Pioneer Announces U.S. Launch, Series B Financing

Partly, creators of the Interpreter AI model for the automotive repair supply chain, announced in a news release its DST Global Partners-led $50M Series B financing, as well as the brand’s U.S. market launch.

A Partly spokesperson said its Interpreter model is the world's only foundation model purpose-built for automotive parts. Interpreter is the result of five years of training on human feedback and synthetic data, more than 50 manufacturer agreements, and continuous training on live data.

With backing from DST Global Partners – the investor behind brands such as Anthropic, Meta, Alibaba, Airbnb, and Spotify – Partly now enters the world’s largest auto repair market in the world. The $100 billion+ U.S. collision repair market has, to date, operated without AI-native infrastructure and has relied on analog solutions, which the company said contributes to billions of dollars in lost time and revenue each year.

"Not since the creation of the assembly line or EVs has the auto industry experienced significant innovation that simultaneously improves operational efficiency, industry profitability, and consumer value", said Levi Fawcett, CEO and co-founder of Partly. "We have spent five years building the AI infrastructure layer that the industry has been missing. The model architecture is extremely nuanced, there’s a reason general models don’t solve it, and why we’ve been able to own the frontier AI here.”

Partly has anchored its U.S. operations in Austin, Texas. To expedite brand growth and meet the needs of the approximately 250,000 U.S. repairers, Partly will be actively recruiting and growing its footprint in the region. Partly has also relocated the core executive team, including CEO and co-founder Levi Fawcett, and is hiring staff for engineering, business development, and product management roles.