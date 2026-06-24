Community Comes Together at Abra Minot’s Car Show Benefiting Easterseals Goodwill ND

Abra Minot, owned by Jeremy and Matt Buller, hosted its Cruisin' for a Cause Car Show on Saturday, May 30, according to a news release. The event brought together local car enthusiasts, vendors, and community members for a day of fundraising and celebration. Proceeds from the event benefited Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc.

Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc. is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities and other barriers to employment build skills, find jobs, and live more independently across North Dakota. This nonprofit aligns with Abra Minot’s commitment to strengthening the local community.

Vendors set up, food trucks arrived, and car show participants turned out in support of the cause. Attendees were able to enjoy the event and connect with fellow community members.

A highlight of the day was a National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides vehicle gifting. During the event, Abra Minot gave a refurbished vehicle to Noah, a young airman nominated by Minot Air Force Base.

“Events like Cruisin’ for a Cause mean a lot to us because they bring the community together for something bigger than ourselves,” said Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Minot. “Being able to support a great organization like Easterseals Goodwill and give back through the Recycled Rides program makes all the hard work worth it.”

“One of the special things about Abra is the impact we make on the community,” said Damien Reyna, Driven Brands Chief Operations Officer Collision Group. “Abra Minot is a prime example of that as they eagerly planned and executed this event. They are striving to make a change in their community in a fun and impactful way, which is exactly what Abra tries to do every day.”

The event reflected Abra’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves through meaningful partnerships and local initiatives.

For more information, visit abraauto.com.