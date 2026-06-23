Collision Engineering Career Alliance Receives Major Donation to Boost Industry Education

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance has received a charitable contribution from Progressive Insurance to accelerate its mission of strengthening education and workforce development across the industry, according to a news release. The donation will help the nonprofit reach more students with a goal to address the growing need for skilled professionals across the collision repair ecosystem.

Recognized by the Department of Labor as the standard for training collision engineering technicians, the program combines a two-year associate degree with paid, hands-on apprenticeships at qualified collision repair facilities. By working alongside educators, employers and industry advocates, Collision Engineering students gain exposure to modern repair technology with a blend of practical skills and knowledge, preparing them to confidently enter the workforce.

“Having mentors in the shop and instructors with real industry experience made a huge impact,” said Karina Badillo, a Collision Engineering graduate from the College of Lake County. “They didn’t just teach me how to do the work, they showed me how the industry actually operates and what it takes to succeed in it.”

Together with cross-industry representation in collision repair, automotive, insurance and education, Collision Engineering aims to break down barriers so more students in more communities can pursue rewarding opportunities.

“Our supporters play a key role in how we reach more students and expand access to industry-driven education to help develop a pipeline of highly skilled professionals ready to join the workforce,” said Mary Mahoney, president of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “This is a national movement to connect industry, education and employers in collision repair and we rely on engaged, forward-thinking companies, such as Progressive, to help shape its direction. Their involvement helps strengthen the future of the industry and the next generation of talent. We are extremely grateful for their support.”

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina; North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota; and El Camino College in Torrance, California.