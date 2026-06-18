Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach has officially earned Honda and Acura OEM certifications. The achievement reflects the shop’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and customer service. Earning Honda and Acura certification requires meeting rigorous manufacturer standards, including advanced technician training, investment in specialized tools and equipment, and strict adherence to OEM-established repair procedures. With this certification, ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach is fully equipped to perform repairs that restore vehicles to factory specifications.

Enterprise reaffirmed its pledge to the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier, “Urgent Care.” Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster.

A list of annual donors is available here. It is through the donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.

The National Auto Body Council delivered more vehicles through its Recycled Rides Program. Samera Pierce, a South Florida mother of four, received a 2021 Subaru Forester Sport; Samantha Rickerson, a single mother from Kansas, received a 2023 Jeep Compass; and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sergio Hernandez received a 2018 Toyota RAV 4. Donations were made possible by Allstate, GEICO, AutoNation Collision Center, and Crash Champions.

Federated Auto Parts recently honored several of its vendor partners with awards recognizing their excellent work. The awards were presented at the annual Automotive Parts Services Group national meeting held earlier this month in Orlando. Motorcar Parts of America won the Shining Star Award for outstanding supplier of the year. Standout Star Awards for extraordinary supplier partners included Anchor Industries, AP Exhaust, FCS, Old World Industries, Premium Guard, Standard Motor Products.