2026 AASPI Legal Webinar Series Spotlights Challenges Shops Face

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will host a six-part legal webinar series on Collision Repair: Legal Challenges, Claims, & Solutions beginning July 15, according to a news release.

The program is designed specifically for collision repair professionals seeking practical guidance on the legal issues impacting their businesses. Led by attorney Patrick Anderson, the series covers key topics including the Illinois Collision Repair Act, first- and third-party insurance claims, shop liability, total-loss vehicles, and post-repair rights and remedies. Attendees will gain valuable insights into compliance requirements, customer and insurer disputes, documentation best practices, and risk management strategies to help protect their businesses and improve operational confidence.

The six sessions include:

Part 1 - Collision Repair Act, July 15, 12-1:30 p.m. CT: The session will cover the Illinois Collision Repair Act and the obligations it created for repair facilities including compliance issues, documentation practices, authorization requirements, and how shops can avoid disputes before they become legal claims.

Part 2 – First-Party Claims, July 29, 5-6:30 p.m.: This session will focus on claims involving a customer’s own insurance company including claim delays, total-loss disputes, storage issues, and repair authorization problems.

Part 3- Third-Party Claims, August 12, 12-1:30 p.m.: This session will address claims against the at-fault driver or their insurance carried including common issues shops face when third-party carriers dispute liability, delay paymeny, or challenge repair costs.

Part 4 – Shop Liability, August 26, 5-6:30 p.m.: This session will take a broader look at repair shop liability and risk management including how disputes arise, what documentation matters most, and how shops can better protect themselves when a party challenges a shop’s work or charges.

Part 5 – Total-Loss Vehicles, September 9, 12-1:30 p.m.: This session will cover the legal and practical issues surrounding total-loss vehicles including storage charges, title issues, insurer obligations, and customer communication.

Part 6 – Post-Repair Right and Remedies, September 23, 5-6:30 p.m.: This session will address what options mau be available after a repair dispute has developed including payment disputes, consumer claims, insurer conduct, and how to evaluate if a matter can be resolved informally or requires further legal action.

The series will cost $400 for AASPI members and $600 for non-members. To register, click here.