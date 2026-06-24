Revv Offers New ADAS Courses Through United ADAS Collective

The coursework includes more than 80 lessons, featuring short-form video content, quizzes, and downloadable resources developed and taught by ADAS industry experts. The first courses available focus on foundational ADAS knowledge, such as documentation, calibration considerations, workflow improvements, and common industry challenges, helping technicians and shop owners build a stronger foundation. Additional courses for both technical and leadership audiences covering more advanced topics will be released in the coming months.

“ADAS is one of the fastest changing areas in automotive repair, and there’s no shortage of expertise, but the industry is missing a central way to access it,” said Adi Bathla, CEO and co-founder Revv. “Our goal is to build a space where we take real life industry knowledge and experiences and turn them into structured, accessible resources that any professional can learn from at their own pace.”

The launch follows Revv's inaugural UAC Leadership Summit, where leaders from more than 50 companies across the ADAS ecosystem came together to learn, share expertise, and explore the industry's most important challenges and opportunities.

Courses are available through the UAC website for members. Membership is currently free and includes access to on-demand courses, community discussions, webinars, events, and additional resources.