Estimating Tip – CCC ONE Web – Independent Image Window

CCC ONE Web users can now view images in a separate browser tab or window overlaying the estimate workfile screen. This feature allows you to keep photos continuously visible while writing your estimate, eliminating the need to constantly switch back and forth using the left-side navigation bar.

How to use it:

Navigate to the top blue menu bar of the workfile.

Select the Image Icon (indicated by the red circle) to open the photo viewer in an overlay window

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The Database Enhancement Gateway is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.