Plastic Repair Performance Testing: Adhesives, Fillers, Staples, and Fuse Welding

Plasnomic has entered the next stage of its polypropylene bumper repair evaluation program. In an article on its website, Plasnomic said it's moving beyond material compatibility testing and into a structured comparison of the four primary repair processes used across the collision repair industry.

The evaluation will compare:

Two-part glues and epoxies

Plastic finishing fillers

Hot staple reinforcement

Fuse welding with polypropylene-compatible repair material

The assessment will be based on a combination of real-life repair conditions, technical process evaluation, and lab-based performance data, ensuring the results reflect both scientific validation and the practical realities of collision repair operations.

The objective is to determine which repair processes are most technically suitable, OEM compatible, repeatable, safe, cost effective, and practical for modern polypropylene bumper repairs - a step toward science-based best practices supported by measurable data rather than opinion, habit, or supplier claims.

“We are excited to bring this next development to the industry as we establish data-driven best practices,” said Mario Dimovski, Head of the Plasnomic Global Council.

Read the full article on the Plasnomic website here.