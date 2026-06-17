More Than a Medal: How SkillsUSA, Industry Support and Students’ Drive Are Shaping the Future of Collision Repair

Students at Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School stay late practicing welds, masking panels, or refining spray techniques. Some arrive before sunrise to spend extra hours in the paint booth before classes begin, while others head directly from school to internships at local collision centers where they continue sharpening the skills they first learned in the classroom.

For collision instructor Barry Roopnarine, those extra hours represent something much larger than competition prep.

“That dedication is really what sets them apart,” he said in an article by the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “It’s not necessarily everything you do in the classroom that makes you successful; it’s also everything you do outside the classroom.”

That mindset helped propel senior Reyaad Mohamed to a gold medal in automotive refinishing at the New York State SkillsUSA Competition this spring, earning him a trip to the national championships in Atlanta.

This year, Edison sent 50 students to the state SkillsUSA championship. Seventeen earned gold medals and advanced to nationals, while five won silver and one captured bronze. Students competed across multiple technical disciplines, including collision repair, refinishing, damage appraisal, automotive service technology, IT networking, and graphic arts. But the competitions are about far more than trophies.

“Win or lose, we still take away something,” said Jessie Kalloo, an Edison graduate who returned to teach and now helps oversee the school’s SkillsUSA chapter and career and technical education pathways. “If we’re losing competitions, we come back and tighten up our program, change our curriculum, bring in the pieces we’re missing. If we’re winning, we know we’re hitting the marks, but we still have to keep it consistent.”

Because SkillsUSA competitions are heavily industry-driven, instructors use them as a benchmark to ensure students are learning current, relevant skills. For Mohamed, SkillsUSA became a source of motivation almost immediately.