More Than a Medal: How SkillsUSA, Industry Support and Students’ Drive Are Shaping the Future of Collision Repair
Students at Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School stay late practicing welds, masking panels, or refining spray techniques. Some arrive before sunrise to spend extra hours in the paint booth before classes begin, while others head directly from school to internships at local collision centers where they continue sharpening the skills they first learned in the classroom.
For collision instructor Barry Roopnarine, those extra hours represent something much larger than competition prep.
“That dedication is really what sets them apart,” he said in an article by the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “It’s not necessarily everything you do in the classroom that makes you successful; it’s also everything you do outside the classroom.”
That mindset helped propel senior Reyaad Mohamed to a gold medal in automotive refinishing at the New York State SkillsUSA Competition this spring, earning him a trip to the national championships in Atlanta.
This year, Edison sent 50 students to the state SkillsUSA championship. Seventeen earned gold medals and advanced to nationals, while five won silver and one captured bronze. Students competed across multiple technical disciplines, including collision repair, refinishing, damage appraisal, automotive service technology, IT networking, and graphic arts. But the competitions are about far more than trophies.
“Win or lose, we still take away something,” said Jessie Kalloo, an Edison graduate who returned to teach and now helps oversee the school’s SkillsUSA chapter and career and technical education pathways. “If we’re losing competitions, we come back and tighten up our program, change our curriculum, bring in the pieces we’re missing. If we’re winning, we know we’re hitting the marks, but we still have to keep it consistent.”
Because SkillsUSA competitions are heavily industry-driven, instructors use them as a benchmark to ensure students are learning current, relevant skills. For Mohamed, SkillsUSA became a source of motivation almost immediately.
“From my sophomore year, I’ve been competing,” he said. “The first two years, I competed in estimate, and my final year, I participated in the refinishing competition. There’s something about Skills that made me want to do more. It makes me want to compete harder, do my best, win and just keep winning.”
Mohamed’s medal itself is only part of the story – that success didn’t happen in isolation. Behind that victory, the real story reveals a network of support extending beyond the classroom; it’s about what happens when motivated students, committed instructors, industry partners and organizations like the Collision Repair Education Foundation work together to create opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise exist.
The long-time instructor traces much of the collision program’s growth back to a pivotal moment in 2014, when Edison received a $50,000 makeover award from the Collision Repair Education Foundation. CREF’s makeover award provided tools, equipment, and consumable materials that helped stabilize and modernize the program. It also elevated the school’s visibility within the industry and helped create relationships that continue to benefit students more than a decade later.
“Once we won that award, people in the industry became familiar with what we do,” Roopnarine said. “That exposure allowed us to build better relationships with industry partners.”
One of those relationships began during a CREF ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Roopnarine met Rich Tanchyk, vice president of VIVE Collision. What started as a single introduction evolved into a long-term partnership that has become an important part of Edison’s SkillsUSA success. For the past three years, VIVE Collision has sponsored the New York City SkillsUSA Collision Damage Appraisal competition and helped support the addition of automotive refinishing to the regional event. Through Regional Director Nick Saporito and his team, the company has also provided mentorship, industry engagement and specialized training opportunities for students preparing for competition.