SkillsUSA Crowns National Collision Repair Champions

During the competition, students were tested on their collision repair technology, refinishing, and damage appraisal skills. They used a Car-O-Liner measuring system and KECO glue pulling equipment as they measured a vehicle, repaired a damaged fender, and painted a bumper. There was also a station for plastic repair.

“I think they have all of the bases covered for entry and to set the standard for future generations,” Thibeault said. “I just want to say I’m so proud of anyone who competed, men and women. They did an excellent job. I can’t wait to see what they do in their career.”

I-CAR had a booth with two interactive scavenger hunts and distributed 1,000 custom pins to students and attendees. The goal was to provide career discovery, validation, and provide participants with a tangible connection to the organization and the career pathways it supports. Members of I-CAR's team and instructor network helped with the collision repair technology and evaluating the students against the same rigorous standards that define professional excellence in the field.

“SkillsUSA gives us an unmatched opportunity to meet future technicians exactly where they are — at the moment they're deciding their future,” said Lori Barrington, VP of delivery at I-CAR, in a news release. “Our team wasn't just there to represent I-CAR; we were there to be part of an experience that shapes careers. It’s clear the future of this industry is in incredibly bright hands.”

The event also provides the opportunity for members of the industry – past, present, and future – to meet, mingle, and share their passion. For Thibeault, who has nearly 80,000 followers on Facebook, it was a rewarding experience to meet people, including some of the students competing, who follow her work online and look up to her as an industry role model.

“It was the first event where people got there, and people said I know you. I felt like a collision celebrity,” she said. “I’m always in my little town and shop and I forget 80,000 people follow my Facebook.”

The National winners for the three categories included: