5% of RepairLogic Users Activate CCC One Integration After Launch

Last week, OEC made the integration of RepairLogic with CCC ONE available to all users. Within 48 hours of launch, 5% of RepairLogic customers activated the RepairLogic Integration with CCC through a fully self-service path — no sales call, no onboarding session — in under two minutes.

Tanya Sweetland, OEC SVP of Collision Repair Platforms, said there were dozens of shops on the wait list since OEC announced the integration at SEMA 2025 and OEC continues to see shop support for OEC’s ability to connect repairers with their partners.

“RepairLogic makes it easy to access, use and collaborate around genuine OE procedures,” Sweetland said. “And now Connecting RepairLogic to estimating software saves shops and insurers even more time that we would love to see reinvested in activities like more comprehensive OE procedure research, improved throughput and quality reviews that lead to great customer experience and high repair quality.”

Sweetland said that, when RepairLogic was created a few years ago, available data suggested only 20% of jobs were being researched. OEC’s original mantra to drive safety, trust and transparency into vehicle repair seeks to drastically increase both the percentage of repairs researched and the depth of research that is done for every repair.

"The Repairlogic integration with CCC brings repair documentation directly to the claim file for fast and efficient access for the repair organization’s strategic insurance partners,” Sweetland said. “Consistent and accessible repair documentation builds bridges between the stakeholders involved in a repair and integrating CCC with RepairLogic is a continuation of our journey to organize and empower the repair team around the repair process and through the repair lifecycle.”

This integration builds on OEC’s efforts to connect repairers with the partners and systems they rely on every day. Sweetland said through integrations with platforms such as Revv, which brings ADAS and calibration insights directly into repair workflows, and partnerships with organizations such as I‑CAR that amplify a shop’s Gold Class status on the repair plan, RepairLogic is a vital bridge connecting the ecosystem.

Each integration aims to reduce friction, improve access to genuine OEM assets, and equip shops to focus on quality and efficient repairs. OEC’s future integrations will continue to extend the reach of the repair team through RepairLogic as they plan and execute the repair so that every stakeholder in the repair process is connected where the work happens.