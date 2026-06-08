Learn to Negotiate Claims and Get Paid with Missouri Auto Body Association on July 11

Kyle Motzkus and Sean Preston will share proven strategies shops can use to navigate claim negotiations, ensure accurate repairs, and achieve fair outcomes for the shop and customers. 
By Peter Spotts
Related To: 
June 8, 2026
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Missouri Auto Body Association
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The Missouri Auto Body Association and Coverall Law are partnering on an educational event to help shops negotiate claims and get paid on July 11. 

MABA Vice President Kyle Motzkus will host “Negotiating Claims with Proper Confidence.” Motzkus will discuss proven strategies shops can use to navigate claim negotiations, ensure accurate repairs, and achieve fair outcomes for the shop and customers. 

Attorney Sean Preston of Coverall Law will cover “The Key to Getting Paid.” Attendees will learn the critical steps and legal insights shops must know to secure full payment and eliminate disputes.  

The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 11. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. It will be at the White River Conference Center, 600 W Sunshine, Springfield, Missouri.  

The event is free and open to anyone interested in attending. Early registration helps MABA get an accurate headcount for lunch. To register, click here.

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