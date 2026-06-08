Support Future Collision Repairers at CREF’s 24th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 24th Annual Golf Fundraiser is quickly approaching on July 21 and there’s still to register to play or sponsor.

The event brings the industry together for a day of golf, camaraderie, and impact. Every swing raises vital funds to support the next generation of collision repairers. The cost for individual players is $400 or $1,600 for a foursome.

All sponsorship opportunities include onsite brand visibility, pre- and post-event recognition, and golfer registrations. Full sponsor benefits for the $4,000 and $6,000 options are available on the CREF website. There’s also an option to sponsor a hole. Promotional hole sponsorship offers companies an opportunity to network face-to-face and promote their organization out on the golf course. Hole sponsors can put a table, signage, and staff on the course to speak directly with participants as they play.

The event also features the helicopter ball drop, which offers a fun, exciting way to support CREF. For just $15 per ball or $100 per 10 balls, people can put their name on a golf ball to be dropped out of a helicopter towards a pin. The holders of the three balls that land closest to the pin will receive cash awards of $1,000, $500, and $250 respectively.

For more information or to register, click here.