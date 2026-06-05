Jeff Hermann Defeats Mike Anderson for SEMA Board Seat

Jeff Hermann of the MagnaFlow Group won the 2026-2027 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors election over Mike Anderson of Collision Advice for the final board member seat, according to a news release.
SEMA Board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories including, but not limited to, manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep, and services.
The SEMA Board of Directors for 2026-2027 will be as follows:
Board Officers
- Chairperson – Melanie White, President, Hellwig Products
- Chair-elect – Norris Marshall, CEO, BluePrint Engines
- Immediate Past-Chair/Secretary – Kyle Fickler, Director of Business Development, ProCharger
- Treasurer – Chris Douglas, President, MCD Enterprises
Board Members
- Bill Bader, President & Owner, Summit Motorsports Park
- Rich Butler, CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants
- Jeff Hermann, Vice President Strategy & Brand, MagnaFlow Group
- Brian Herron, President, OPUS IVS
- Doug Lane, President & Owner, Motor State Distributing
- Tim McCarthy, Founder/CEO, Hushmat & ZyCoat• Kelle Oeste, CEO & Owner, V8TV Speed & Resto Shop
- Kim Pendergast, CEO, Magnuson Superchargers
- Melissa Scoles, President & CEO, QA1
- Marcus Umlauff, General Manager Truck, Toyota Motor North America
Outgoing Board Member
- Ted Wentz, CEO, Quadratec
The entire 2026-2027 SEMA Board of Directors and outgoing Board member will be honored and recognized during the 2026 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Newport Beach, Calif., on July 24.