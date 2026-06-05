Jeff Hermann Defeats Mike Anderson for SEMA Board Seat

Hermann fills the final slot on the board, which will be formally recognized and honored at the 2026 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala on July 24.
Related To: 
June 5, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Specialty Equipment Market Association
6a21c0b4abf3302e2b014465 Untitled June 04 2026 At 14

Jeff Hermann of the MagnaFlow Group won the 2026-2027 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors election over Mike Anderson of Collision Advice for the final board member seat, according to a news release. 

SEMA Board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories including, but not limited to, manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep, and services.

Specialty Equipment Market Association
Jeff Hermann

Jeff Hermann

The SEMA Board of Directors for 2026-2027 will be as follows: 

Board Officers

  • Chairperson – Melanie White, President, Hellwig Products
  • Chair-elect – Norris Marshall, CEO, BluePrint Engines
  • Immediate Past-Chair/Secretary – Kyle Fickler, Director of Business Development, ProCharger
  • Treasurer – Chris Douglas, President, MCD Enterprises

Board Members

  • Bill Bader, President & Owner, Summit Motorsports Park
  • Rich Butler, CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants
  • Jeff Hermann, Vice President Strategy & Brand, MagnaFlow Group
  • Brian Herron, President, OPUS IVS
  • Doug Lane, President & Owner, Motor State Distributing
  • Tim McCarthy, Founder/CEO, Hushmat & ZyCoat• Kelle Oeste, CEO & Owner, V8TV Speed & Resto Shop
  • Kim Pendergast, CEO, Magnuson Superchargers
  • Melissa Scoles, President & CEO, QA1
  • Marcus Umlauff, General Manager Truck, Toyota Motor North America

Outgoing Board Member

  • Ted Wentz, CEO, Quadratec

The entire 2026-2027 SEMA Board of Directors and outgoing Board member will be honored and recognized during the 2026 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Newport Beach, Calif., on July 24.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
Leadership Is Not a Title — It’s a Personal Commitment
How Imperial Autobody Used Certification to Stand Out
Sponsored
5 OEM Certification Myths That Could Be Costing Your Shop
Sponsored