Jeff Hermann Defeats Mike Anderson for SEMA Board Seat

Jeff Hermann of the MagnaFlow Group won the 2026-2027 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors election over Mike Anderson of Collision Advice for the final board member seat, according to a news release.

SEMA Board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories including, but not limited to, manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep, and services.