Fuji Spray Becomes Official Sponsor For CREF's Art Meets Automotive Competition

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) 5th Annual Art Meets Automotive Competition returns for 2026, introducing an exciting opportunity for both students and instructors to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship.

This year’s event also signals a significant milestone in industry support as it is the first time the competition will feature Fuji Spray as an official sponsor, according to a news release.

Designed to celebrate the creativity and technical skills of collision repair students, Art Meets Automotive has grown into a national platform where emerging talent can showcase their abilities. With Fuji Spray’s support, CREF is enhancing that mission by bringing additional resources, professional-grade equipment and increased visibility to participating schools and educators.

“Art Meets Automotive is about more than competition. It’s about creating opportunities for students to explore their craft and gain recognition for their skills,” said CREF Program and Events Manager Tiffany Bulak. “With Fuji Spray’s support, we’re able to expand that impact and better serve both students and instructors across the country.”

Fuji Spray has been a committed CREF supporter for several years.

“We’ve seen firsthand the incredible difference that CREF’s efforts make on schools, instructors and students across the country,” said Fuji Spray President David Sherman. “Attending the CREF Breakfast at the SEMA Show each year has been especially meaningful; hearing those stories and seeing the level of organization and execution behind the scenes is truly inspiring. CREF understands the challenges collision programs face and works tirelessly to maximize support where it’s needed most. We’ve met so many talented young technicians who are eager to learn and grow, and it’s clear how much industry involvement matters in their journey. It’s imperative that we show students how much this industry values them and that there are real, promising career paths ahead. Supporting CREF has been one of the most impactful ways for us to invest in the future of auto refinishing.”

As part of its sponsorship, Fuji Spray Auto is donating 50 professional spray guns to support both the competition and broader educational initiatives. Ten of these guns will be distributed directly to schools participating in Art Meets Automotive, while the remaining 40 will be distributed at SEMA, extending the impact far beyond the contest itself.

This investment reflects Fuji Spray’s core belief: students should train in environments that mirror what they’ll encounter in the field, a philosophy that aligns closely with CREF’s mission to support collision repair education programs nationwide through funding, equipment and industry connections.

“Students learn best when they’re using equipment that reflects real-world conditions,” Sherman believes. “When tools are outdated or inconsistent, it can limit both skill development and confidence. By helping provide modern, high-quality equipment, we’re enabling students to focus on technique, consistency and finish quality – and ultimately enter the workforce job-ready.”

The 2026 Art Meets Automotive Competition features two distinct tracks – one for students and one for instructors – offering both groups the opportunity to showcase their creativity and technical skills. Participants are invited to design and create an original project using painting, sculpting, welding or a combination of techniques. From intricate paintwork to mixed-media creations, the competition celebrates the full spectrum of talent within the collision repair field and offers participants not only the chance to win prizes, but also to gain national recognition among industry leaders.

To enter, participants must first create an initial drawing of their proposed project and submit it through the official registration portal for either the student or instructor track. From there, they will bring their concept to life by completing the final piece and shipping it to CREF. All submissions must be shipped by Oct. 1 for the opportunity to earn national recognition at the CREF Instructor Breakfast during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where winners will be celebrated in front of industry leaders.