ASE Webinar: New Refrigerants for MVAC Service on Thursday

Chuck Abbot and Adam Kimmel from Orbia will discuss R-444A and R-456A, emerging refrigerants for motor vehicle air conditioning service at 4 p.m. on June 4.
Related To: 
June 2, 2026
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National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence
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The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting the free webinar “R-444A and R-456A - New Refrigerants for MVAC Service” on June 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

Chuck Abbot and Adam Kimmel from Orbia will discuss R-444A and R-456A, emerging refrigerants for motor vehicle air conditioning service. The new refrigerants will soon be approved for use under the EPA's SNAP Rule #27 later this year.

Discussion will include refrigerant characteristics, applications, oil requirements, special fittings and equipment, along with everything shops and technicians need to know to protect on-site recyclability.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session over email within one week. For more information or to register, click here.

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