Car Insurance Reform to Come to New York Drivers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a package of auto insurance reform bills aimed at lowering the state’s high premiums, which average over $4,000 annually, about $1,500 above the national average, reported PropertyCasualty360. The reforms target legal system abuse, large jury awards, and insurance fraud, including staged accidents.
Key measures include:
- Limits on damages: Caps noneconomic damages at $100,000 for drivers who are at fault, uninsured, or impaired, and tightens the definition of “serious injury” to restrict pain-and-suffering claims.
- Liability changes: Drivers mostly at fault can no longer sue their victims.
- Fraud enforcement: Expands criminal penalties to anyone involved in staged accidents, not just drivers.
- Insurance regulation: Prevents insurers from using factors like ZIP code, education, or occupation to set rates; requires state approval for rate hikes; and aims to curb excessive insurer profits with savings passed to consumers.
Hochul cited similar reforms in Florida, where a 2023 law has contributed to a reported 5.6% drop in average auto insurance rates.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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