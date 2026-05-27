Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Tesla Wheel Alignment Update

Following recent DEG Inquiries submitted for Tesla Model S,3,X,Y & Cyber Truck, Mitchell has updated multiple Tesla chapters to remove the “Two Wheel Alignment” operation. This will go into effect June 2026.

Tesla does not publish a repair procedure for two-wheel-only alignments, Mitchell users will now only have the option to select "Check Wheel Alignment" and "Adjust Four Wheel Alignment."

Proposed Resolution DVD: 26.06

Proposed Response Text:

After review, we have updated the suspension sections "Wheel Alignment" operations as follows:

Check Wheel Alignment .8 M

Adjust Four Wheel Alignment 2.4 M

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.