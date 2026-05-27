AASP/NJ General Meeting Will Equip Shops with Tools to Navigate Claims Environment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will help shops navigate the current claims environment by presenting tools, resources and strategies for discussion during its upcoming June 24 General Meeting: “New Rules, New Tools, A Shop Owner’s Playbook to Win in Today’s Market.”

This informative evening, developed exclusively by AASP/NJ specifically for owners and managers, will explore several business strategies that have proven successful in working with insurers for proper compensation on safe, complete repairs.

“Shops today are well aware that the rules to the game have changed, so to speak,” stated AASP/NJ President Ken Miller in a news release. “And in order to win it, you need to adjust your strategy as well. Our goal is to provide our attendees with a realistic look at several approaches that can be implemented in the shop, with plenty of opportunity for discussion and clarification on what’s involved in each.”

Topics of discussion will include evolving business models and claims strategies such as:

Right to Appraisal (RTA)

Assignment of Benefits

Under-Indemnification Resolutions

Customer Pays the Difference

Third-party claims

“Some of these topics may be unfamiliar or uncomfortable,” Miller said. “The goal of this event is to introduce these topics, discuss the benefits and pitfalls, and provide resources for when and how to employ them. The success of your business today – and in the future – depends on it. Have you ever wondered how to get paid for those things that you just learned in the last training seminar? This seminar will have those answers.”

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at the Holiday Inn in Clark, New Jersey. AASP/NJ member pricing for “New Rules, New Tools” is $35 for the entire company; non-members pay $75 per individual. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, click here.