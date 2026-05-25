PartsTrader Blog: Is the Autobody Technician Shortage Leading to More Parts Replacement?

The autobody technician shortage is a contributing factor to more parts replacement, but there is more to it than that, says PartsTrader Chief Industry Relations Officer Greg Horn in his latest blog.

An aging population of existing technicians, combined with the difficulty of attracting new trainees, continues to exacerbate the technician shortage issue. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were nearly 35,000 auto technician positions left unfilled in 2024.

Not only is it difficult to get young people interested in the industry, but retaining those who are new to the field can also be a challenge. Attracting new talent to the industry and keeping newly trained technicians motivated and engaged is a more complex issue. Younger employees are more likely to seek out new opportunities. According to a recent Gallup study, 21% of Millennials reported changing jobs within the last 12 months.

Additionally, thinner vehicle panels and the increasing use of plastic and carbon fiber components that are more difficult or impossible to repair are contributing to the growing replace-versus-repair ratio. ADAS equipment, bumper sensors mounted behind specific material thicknesses, cameras, and lidar/radar systems mounted in vulnerable areas also result in fewer repairs and more parts being replaced.

Horn says the industry must continue working to attract and retain new technicians so they can develop the skills necessary to properly repair every qualifying panel.

Read Horn's full thoughts on the PartsTrader website here.