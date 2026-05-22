Plasnomic Completes Phase One Testing for Polypropylene Bumper Repairs

Plasnomic has completed the first stage of its global polypropylene bumper repair benchmarking initiative, marking a major step toward the development of industry best practices for repairing damaged polypropylene bumper covers, according to a news release.

Conducted under an IATF 16949 certified quality management framework, the program evaluated weld materials and fusion repair methodologies from 11 globally recognized plastic repair solution providers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Initial findings demonstrated meaningful variation between repair materials and weld methodologies. Through this evaluation, a Plasnomic spokesperson said, it has identified a foundational OEM-compatible repair substrate that will now serve as the benchmark for the next phase of comparative repair methodology testing.

"We are excited to bring this new development to the industry as we move closer to establishing data-driven and technical best practices for plastic repairs," said Mario Dimovski, head of the Plasnomic Global Council.

The company stated it is advancing to the next stage of evaluation, focused on comparing major polypropylene repair methodologies and their effects on modern bumper system performance.

This next phase will assess common industry repair approaches, including filler-based plastic repairs, two-component adhesives and epoxies, reinforcement and staple-based methods, fusion-based methodologies, and hybrid repair processes.

Each methodology will be evaluated against the benchmark OEM-compatible repair substrate identified during the first testing phase.

Read the full article about the Phase One testing and next steps on the Plasnomic website here.