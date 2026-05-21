BASF Coatings Wins GM 2025 Supplier of the Year Award

BASF Coatings was named General Motors’ 2025 Supplier of the Year Award at GM’s 34th annual Supplier of the Year event in Austin, Texas. This marks the 19th award for BASF overall, according to a news release.

The Supplier of the Year celebrates global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s standards while providing innovative technologies and achieving some of the highest quality standards in the automotive industry.

“We’re honored to be named as a Supplier of the Year by General Motors,” said Uta Holzenkamp, president of BASF Coatings. “As GM continues to drive innovation and performance in the automotive industry, BASF Coatings is proud to share our deep expertise in materials and coatings, and sustainability best practices in support of GM’s vision to build safer, smarter vehicles.”

For 2025, GM’s 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM’s global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM’s core values and strategic priorities.

“Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build,” said Shilpan Amin, senior vice president, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors. “The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as BASF Coatings, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain.”