Driven Brands Reports 2025 Financial Restatements and Q4 Results

The report includes financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 27, 2025. The Annual Report filed with the SEC will include restated financial results for 2023 and 2024.
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May 21, 2026
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Driven Brands Holdings Inc., owner of Abra Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 27, 2025, according to a news post on the company’s website. It expects to file its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. 

The 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K will include restated financial results for fiscal years 2024 and 2023, restated interim financial results for the periods from the first quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of 2025, and restated Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations related to fiscal years 2024 and 2023. The restated financial results will reflect adjustments related to leases, cash, accounts payable, expense classification, accounts receivable, and other immaterial corrections. 

“Driven Brands delivered a solid fourth quarter and full year, anchored by Take 5’s 3.7% same store sales growth, our 22nd consecutive quarter of growth,” said Danny Rivera, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have completed the restatement of our prior-period financial results and are enhancing our internal controls to strengthen the accuracy of our financial reporting.” 

The net impact of the restatement corrections decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $57 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $12 million in fiscal year 2024, and decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8 million in fiscal year 2025 year-to-date through the third quarter. 

For the fourth quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $460.1 million and $1.9 billion for fiscal year 2025. The full report is available here

 

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