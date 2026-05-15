CIECA Reveals CONNEX 2026 Speakers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) revealed its list of speakers for the CONNEX 2026, according to a news release.

The conference will be held at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. This year’s theme is "The Rise of Software-Defined Vehicles: Collision Industry Impacts.” The event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the conference, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. Speakers and presentations include:

Industry Trends, Keynote speaker Greg Horn, PartsTrader

How Technology is Reshaping the Collision Industry, Keynote speaker Steve Greenfield, Automotive Ventures

Software-Defined Vehicles, Jeremy Carlson, S&P Global Mobility

Connectivity Under the Hood, Matt Harden, AT&T Connected Cars

OEM Perspective, Dan Malik, Slate Auto

OEM Repair Procedures Panel, Pat Blech, OEC; Tim Brown, ALLDATA; and Jake Rodenroth, Quality Collision Group

Chief Information Officer (CIO) Panel Discussion, Mark Miller, Crash Champions; Casey Santos, Caliber Collision; and Creighton Warren, Boyd Group

Insurance Insights Panel Discussion, Teresa Candiloro, State Farm; and Paul Riffel, GAINSCO

From Data Blind Spots to Privacy-Defined Vehicles, Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars

The Impact of the Changing Vehicle Fleet on Auto Safety and Insurance, Matt Moore, IIHS

The Dark Side of AI, Eliron Eckstein, RAVIN AI

Software-Defined Standards and ADAS Calibration, Nabeel Adam, Safelite; and Charlie Rich, Azimuth Claims

Software-Defined Vehicles, Silos and the Sector’s Infrastructure Problem, Levi Fawcett, Partly

CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) Update, Paul Barry, CIECA

A highlight of the conference will be a tour of the Toyota Texas manufacturing facility and Experience Center. The San Antonio facility is where Toyota manufactures Toyota Tundras and Sequoias. The event will also include a National Auto Body Council NABC Recycled Rides vehicle gifting on Sept. 30.

“Events like CONNEX are so important because they bring the industry together to learn, connect and support one another,” said CIECA Chairwoman Kim DeVallance Caron, business development director for Enterprise Mobility. “As software-defined vehicles rapidly reshape our industry, this year’s theme reflects the need to better understand these changes and align on how we move forward — together.

This year’s sponsors include:

Diamond: IAA and OEC

Platinum: I-CAR

Gold: CCC Intelligent Solutions, Enterprise Mobility, Nexsyis Collision and Solera