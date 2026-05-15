2026 Tesla Y is First Vehicle to Pass new NHTSA ADAS Benchmark Safety Tests

2026 Tesla Y vehicles manufactured on or after Nov. 12, 2025, is the first model to pass the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) new benchmark for vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The pass/fail tests – which have recently been added to NHTSA’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) – ensure consumers have the information they need to assess the safety benefits of new technologies. By including ADAS in these new tests, the agency is also encouraging automakers to prioritize innovations that keep families safe on the roads.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in our efforts to provide consumers with the most comprehensive safety ratings ever,” said NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison. “By successfully passing these new tests, the 2026 Tesla Model Y demonstrates the lifesaving potential of driver assistance technologies and sets a high bar for the industry. We hope to see many more manufacturers develop vehicles that can meet these requirements.”

2026 Tesla Model Y vehicles, manufactured on or after Nov. 12, 2025, successfully met the criteria for four newly integrated advanced safety tests:

Pedestrian automatic emergency braking

Lane keeping assistance

Blind spot warning, and

Blind spot intervention

The Model Y also passed the agency’s four original ADAS criteria:

Forward collision warning

Crash imminent braking

Dynamic brake support

Lane departure warning.

For more information on NHTSA’s crash avoidance assessments and to view safety ratings for various makes and models, click here.