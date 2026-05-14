ASE Webinar: EV Training at Weber State University Next Tuesday

This free webinar will explore Weber State’s EV training program. Automotive professionals can prepare for high-voltage vehicle service and advance their careers with certifications and college credit options.
Related To: 
May 14, 2026
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National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence
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The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence will host the free webinar “EV Training at Weber State University” on Tuesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET. 

Prepare for the high-voltage vehicles of yesterday, today, and tomorrow with Weber State University’s Automotive Technology electric vehicle training program. This three-phase program is the only one of its kind in the region, according to a news release. 

Attendess will learn about the two online classes and the five-day EV boot camp in Utah. Start on the path to earning ASE xEV and ASE L3 light duty electric/hybrid vehicle certifications through the sequence of courses and discover how to turn them into college credit for education advancement.  

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate. 

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. 

For more information or to register, click here.

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