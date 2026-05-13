10 Questions Every Consumer Should Ask Before Choosing an Auto Body Shop 

“Would you let your daughter drive this car?”

The question was posed at a hearing of insurance executives discussing modern collision repair practices. The response: silence. For the Massachusetts Auto Body Association (MABA), that silence highlights a growing concern for consumers — whether their vehicle is truly safe after a collision repair.

“Today’s vehicles are more complex than ever. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), cameras, sensors, and specialized materials mean that even minor accidents require precise, manufacturer-approved repairs,” said Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, executive director of MABA, in a news release. “When those repairs are done correctly, vehicles are restored to their intended safety performance. When they’re not, the consequences may not be visible — until the next accident. It may even be the cause of the next accident.”

Brian Bernard, an MABA member and owner of Total Care Accident Repair in Raynham, said “A vehicle can look perfectly repaired on the surface but if critical steps are skipped—like calibrating safety systems—it may not protect you the way it was designed to.”

MABA leaders say many consumers don’t realize they have a say in where and how their vehicle is repaired. In many cases, drivers follow insurance company recommendations without understanding how those relationships may influence repair decisions.

“Consumers have the right to choose their repair shop,” said Matthew Ciaschini, president of MABA’s board of directors. “It independently for you — or operating within the limits of an insurance company referral program.”

According to MABA, the issue is not what repair shops charge. It’s what insurance companies are willing to reimburse. When reimbursement falls short of the true cost of modern repairs, some shops may feel pressure to cut corners, skip procedures, or substitute parts to meet insurer pricing.

That can leave consumers with a vehicle that appears fine but may not perform safely in a future collision.

MABA has seen cases where repairs were incomplete, safety steps missed, or vehicle values inaccurately assessed. This left consumers with either unexpected costs, compromised safety, or both.

To help drivers protect themselves, MABA is encouraging consumers to ask the right questions before authorizing any body shop repair.

10 Questions Every Consumer Should Ask Before Choosing an Auto Body Shop

Will you repair my vehicle according to OEM (manufacturer) procedures—even if insurance doesn’t fully cover it? Are you an independent shop, or do you have a direct repair relationship with an insurance company? Do you have OEM certifications or I-CAR Gold Class status? Will you use OEM parts, aftermarket parts, or recycled parts—and why? Do you perform required calibrations for safety systems like ADAS (cameras, sensors, braking)? Will you provide a detailed written repair plan and explain it to me? Do you have the proper equipment to repair today’s advanced materials (aluminum, high-strength steel, EVs)? Will you provide a written warranty on your repairs—and what does it cover? What happens if additional damage is found during the repair? Will you review the completed repairs with me before I take the vehicle home?

“Too often, consumers feel they have little control in the repair process,” Papageorg added. “But asking these questions puts that control back where it belongs—with the vehicle owner.”

MABA also encourages drivers to identify a trusted repair shop before they ever need one, so they are not making a rushed decision after an accident.

“As vehicles become more advanced, the margin for error gets smaller,” Ciaschini said. “Choosing the right repair shop isn’t about cost or convenience—it’s about safety. Honestly, consumers should find a trusted repair shop today and put them on their phone’s speed dial today!”

“Safe repairs are not optional,” Papageorg said. “They’re essential.”