Brandon Hawkins Named New COO of OpenRoad Collision

OpenRoad Collision appointed Brandon Hawkins as chief operating officer, according to a news release.

Hawkins brings more than 25 years of collision repair industry experience and a proven track record of operational leadership, organizational growth, and team development. In his role as COO, he will oversee operational performance across OpenRoad Collision’s expanding multi-state footprint, helping advance the company’s mission of providing peace of mind with integrity, compassion, and personal connection.

Hawkins began his career in 1998 at B&R Body Shop, where he advanced to Managing Partner and helped lead the company’s growth prior to its acquisition by Caliber Collision in 2015. He later served as Vice President of Operations at Caliber Collision, overseeing more than 130 locations across multiple regions including the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Kansas City markets.

Most recently, Hawkins served as Chief Operating Officer of AutoTech Solutions, where he led acquisition integrations, implemented scalable operational systems, secured strategic partnerships, and drove performance beyond company targets.