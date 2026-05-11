NABC Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report on First Full Year of Operations

The National Auto Body Council Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, which was founded in 2023 as a 501(c)3, released the 2024 Inaugural Annual Report on its first full year of operations.

In 2024, The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation:

Launched its first-ever Fundraising Gala, expanding the portfolio of signature events and strengthening the partnerships with industry leaders

Established governance and compliance practices

Initiated an annual giving program, laying the groundwork for sustainable fundraising and community engagement

Delivered impactful programs and services, guided by the core values of integrity, compassion, collaboration, inclusivity and innovation.

Through the key initiatives of the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation:

Presented some 250 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles in more than 35 states, benefiting more than 1,250 veteran, military members, individuals and their families

Since it was adopted by the NABC in 2007, NABC Recycled Rides gifted more than 3,300 vehicles valued at $47 million through 2024

Held some 20 NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) events across the country, training 700 first responders, education valued at $85,500

Through 2024, NABC F.R.E.E. has trained some 5,500 first responders on advanced rescue techniques

“What makes these successes meaningful is the broad collaboration behind them,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the NABC Board of Directors. “The collision repair ecosystem is a unique blend of repair centers, insurers, OEMs, manufacturers, distributors, rental partners, recyclers and educators, each playing a specific part...None of this happens without the goodwill and commitment of people who care about more than day-to-day business,” Wolf continued. “It happens because our partners understand that giving back strengthens the entire industry and the communities we serve. We are proud of the momentum, grateful for the collaboration and energized for what lies ahead as we continue changing and saving lives.”

With a successful foundation in place, the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation continued to build its reach and expand its services to key audiences and drive new sources of funding for the organization. With a solid foundation in place, the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation is poised for continued growth and success.

“Looking forward, our strategic plan sets a bold course for the next three years,” said Don Porter, chairman of the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Board of Directors. “This comprehensive roadmap focuses on enhancing program effectiveness through continuous improvement and expanded services; strengthening financial sustainability by diversifying funding and building lasting relationships with our supporters; increasing community engagement with targeted outreach, partnerships and meaningful volunteer opportunities; and fostering organizational excellence by investing in governance, technology and process improvements.”