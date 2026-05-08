Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Beggs joins PPG with more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership positions in public and private organizations with a focus on specialty materials and diverse end markets. Since 2020, she has served as CFO of Avient Corporation, an innovator of materials solutions. Beggs also currently serves on the Board of Directors of International Paper.

PPG also released its Q1 2026 financial results. Net sales increased 7% versus prior year and organic sales increased 1% year over year driven by higher selling prices. PPG Chairman and CEO Tim Knavish commented on the performance of their coatings segments and noted they anticipate automotive refinish coatings organic sales to improve in the second half of the year related to the phasing of customer order patterns last year. He added that PPG is also seeing early signs of demand improvement in the U.S. refinish market as insurance claims begin to normalize to historical levels.

“In our Industrial Coatings segment, we are delivering on previously communicated share gains in automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings and packaging coatings, which allowed us to grow above industry levels,” Knavish said. “However, margins in the first quarter were negatively impacted by regional mix as China automotive production dropped in comparison to a particularly high level in the first quarter of last year. Results for packaging coatings were outstanding as we increased both organic sales and EBITDA margin.”

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing returns Tuesday, September 15. Held at Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, NJ, AASP/NJ invites members to celebrate the beginning of the fall season while also honoring the memory of AASP/NJ member Lou Scoras. The day starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Members are invited to a dinner with cash bar at the club beginning at 6 p.m. Registration for sponsorships and players is open. Visit the AASP/NJ website for more information.

Crash Course Village, GEICO, and Genesis Rescue Systems hosted a National Auto Body Council First Responder Education Event on May 2 in Fairborn, Ohio. The program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles with education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.

Arvada X also hosted a F.R.E.E. event on May 6 for the the South Adams County Fire Department Station 25 & Outdoor Training Facility from multiple states in Commerce City, Colorado. The event was also made possible by GEICO and Allstate.

The NABC Recycled Rides Program also delivered several vehicles across the country to deserving recipients. Cody Marshall, a young father in need, received a refurbished 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier from GEICO and repair partners Victory INEOS Grenadier and Victory Nissan of Nashville on May 7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NABC also partnered with United Recyclers Group to deliver four vehicles during the URG Group Conference in Denver. U.S. Navy Veteran Ben Maxie received a 2022 Volkswagon Tiguan and U.S. Navy Veteran Tiffany Robinson received a Mazda CX-3 on May 6. U.S. Army Veteran Loyd Anderson received a 2021 Ford Bronco and U.S. Navy Veteran Matthew Elliott a 2019 Toyota Camry on May 7. The vehicles were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Abra, CARSTAR Autosport Collision, Crash Champions and Gerber Collision & Glass.