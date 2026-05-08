WIN Awards 39 Scholarships to Collision Repair Students

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) awarded more than $50,000 in scholarship funding and full tool kits were awarded to 39 new recipients for the 2026 WIN Student Scholarship Awards. The winners were chosen from more than 100 submitted student applications, where the selected recipients will receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds, according to a news release

Three levels of scholarships — Champions, Trailblazers and Legends — are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. A new level, the “Northern Star” for Canadian recipients, was also awarded.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation again partnered with WIN this year to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair.

“WIN's commitment to driving the future of the industry is anchored by our investment in women aspiring to work in collision repair,” said Tracy Bracht, 2026 Chair of the WIN Student Relations Committee. “Student membership provides access to a number of valuable resources and opportunities to support them on their journey. These include technical courses, industry news and trends, relationship building and networking with industry leaders, and our robust scholarship program. There is no cost for student memberships, thanks to the generous support of our generous sponsors and members!”

All award recipients and applicants will be eligible to partake in WIN’s mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.

WIN 2026 Scholarship Award Winners

Champions Level ($2,500 scholarship, mentorship, shop tools, WIN merchandise, WIN Conference virtual pass):

Angelica Briones, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Leah Clarke, Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Alice Cook, Collin College, Lewisville, Texas

Jennifer Cruz, El Camino College, Hawthorne, California

Courteney Lafrenz, Southeast Technical College, Larchwood, Iowa

Izzy Malloy, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Emerald Manuel, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska

Jacqueline Nguyen, Portland Community College, Hillsboro, Oregon

Rachel Santafemia, North Georgia Technical College, Gainesville, Georgia

Addison Zick, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Norristown, Pennsylvania

Trailblazers Level ($500 scholarship, mentorship, WIN Conference virtual pass):

Josephine Barbour, Wake Tech Community College, Creedmoor, North Carolina

Elizabeth Caspers, Rock Valley College, Belvidere, Illinois

Tausha French, American River College, Sacramento, California

Katelyn Jenkins, Palomar College, Temecula, California

Electra Lucero, Madison Area Technical College, Madison, Wisconsin

Kennedy McDaniel, Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines, Iowa

Alyssa Meadows, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, East Bethel, Minnesota

Lisa Sanchez, Bellingham Technical, Ferndale, Vermont

Madison Warren, Unaka High School, Elizabethton, Tennessee

Legends Level (shop tools, WIN merchandise, mentorship, WIN Conference virtual pass):

Alexis Arjon, South Plains College, Levelland, Texas

Autumn Burrows, Puget Sound Skills Center, Kent, Washington

Emily Carroll, Hennepin Technical College, Roseville, Minnesota

Gabriella De Leon Humes, Lincoln College of Technology Indianapolis, Fort Thomas, Kentucky

Olivia Dellinger, Wilkes Community College, Hays, North Carolina

Jolie Keigley, Des Moines Area Community College, Ames, Iowa

Tory Matthews, Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, Nebraska

Jocelyn Pandolfo, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Clark, New Jersey

Tia Wolffe, Kennedy King College, Homewood, Illinois

Taralynn Wright, Tulsa Tech, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

WIN 2026 Northern Star Scholarship $1000 Recipients

Sophia Branco-Silva, Centennial College, Whitby, Ontario

Amelia Desbiens, Central Memorial High School, Calgary, Alberta

Kianna Edison, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Kenora, Ontario

Aleisha Smith, Okanagan College, Kelowna, British Columbia

Teila Wandowich, Red River Polytech, Winnipeg, Manitoba

WIN 2026 Northern Star Scholarship $500 Recipients