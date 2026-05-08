WIN Awards 39 Scholarships to Collision Repair Students

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) awarded more than $50,000 in scholarship funding and full tool kits were awarded to 39 new recipients for the 2026 WIN Student Scholarship Awards. The winners were chosen from more than 100 submitted student applications, where the selected recipients will receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds, according to a news release
Three levels of scholarships — Champions, Trailblazers and Legends — are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. A new level, the “Northern Star” for Canadian recipients, was also awarded.
The Collision Repair Education Foundation again partnered with WIN this year to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair.
“WIN's commitment to driving the future of the industry is anchored by our investment in women aspiring to work in collision repair,” said Tracy Bracht, 2026 Chair of the WIN Student Relations Committee. “Student membership provides access to a number of valuable resources and opportunities to support them on their journey. These include technical courses, industry news and trends, relationship building and networking with industry leaders, and our robust scholarship program. There is no cost for student memberships, thanks to the generous support of our generous sponsors and members!”
All award recipients and applicants will be eligible to partake in WIN’s mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.
WIN 2026 Scholarship Award Winners
Champions Level ($2,500 scholarship, mentorship, shop tools, WIN merchandise, WIN Conference virtual pass):
- Angelica Briones, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Leah Clarke, Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro, North Carolina
- Alice Cook, Collin College, Lewisville, Texas
- Jennifer Cruz, El Camino College, Hawthorne, California
- Courteney Lafrenz, Southeast Technical College, Larchwood, Iowa
- Izzy Malloy, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Carlisle, Pennsylvania
- Emerald Manuel, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska
- Jacqueline Nguyen, Portland Community College, Hillsboro, Oregon
- Rachel Santafemia, North Georgia Technical College, Gainesville, Georgia
- Addison Zick, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Norristown, Pennsylvania
Trailblazers Level ($500 scholarship, mentorship, WIN Conference virtual pass):
- Josephine Barbour, Wake Tech Community College, Creedmoor, North Carolina
- Elizabeth Caspers, Rock Valley College, Belvidere, Illinois
- Tausha French, American River College, Sacramento, California
- Katelyn Jenkins, Palomar College, Temecula, California
- Electra Lucero, Madison Area Technical College, Madison, Wisconsin
- Kennedy McDaniel, Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines, Iowa
- Alyssa Meadows, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, East Bethel, Minnesota
- Lisa Sanchez, Bellingham Technical, Ferndale, Vermont
- Madison Warren, Unaka High School, Elizabethton, Tennessee
Legends Level (shop tools, WIN merchandise, mentorship, WIN Conference virtual pass):
- Alexis Arjon, South Plains College, Levelland, Texas
- Autumn Burrows, Puget Sound Skills Center, Kent, Washington
- Emily Carroll, Hennepin Technical College, Roseville, Minnesota
- Gabriella De Leon Humes, Lincoln College of Technology Indianapolis, Fort Thomas, Kentucky
- Olivia Dellinger, Wilkes Community College, Hays, North Carolina
- Jolie Keigley, Des Moines Area Community College, Ames, Iowa
- Tory Matthews, Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, Nebraska
- Jocelyn Pandolfo, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Clark, New Jersey
- Tia Wolffe, Kennedy King College, Homewood, Illinois
- Taralynn Wright, Tulsa Tech, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
WIN 2026 Northern Star Scholarship $1000 Recipients
- Sophia Branco-Silva, Centennial College, Whitby, Ontario
- Amelia Desbiens, Central Memorial High School, Calgary, Alberta
- Kianna Edison, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Kenora, Ontario
- Aleisha Smith, Okanagan College, Kelowna, British Columbia
- Teila Wandowich, Red River Polytech, Winnipeg, Manitoba
WIN 2026 Northern Star Scholarship $500 Recipients
- Torrie Crowe, Southern Alberta, Institute of Technology, Calgary, Alberta
- Shanika Dick, Centennial College, Toronto, Ontario
- Cassandra Foy, Red River Polytech, St. Andrews, Manitoba
- Jordan Pomanski, Red River Polytech, Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Evelyn Torres, Centennial College, Toronto, Ontario