Sonic Announces 2026 Impact Scholarship Program: Spring Due May 31

2026 Sonic Impact Scholarship Program Spring round applications are due by Sunday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to a news release. The scholarship program invests in the future of the trade industries by allowing students to focus on their education and automotive, aviation, or manufacturing tech careers rather than the debt associated with purchasing professional tools.

In 2026, Sonic will award 10 scholarships, split into two cycles: five in June and then five more in November. Each recipient will receive a comprehensive, trade-specific toolset and a professional toolbox featuring the Sonic Foam System (SFS), with a total retail value of more than $9,000.

“A successful career as a technician starts with pairing education with access to the right tools for the job from day one,” said John Basso, director of marketing, Sonic. “By supplying students with the literal ‘tools of their trade,’ and effective storage solutions, we are making a direct impact on their lives and rewarding their dedication to their craft.”

The program seeks applicants who embody Sonic’s core PACE values:

Passion: Unparalleled enthusiasm for their chosen trade.

Accountability: Dependability and taking full responsibility for one’s work.

Collaboration: Working effectively with others to achieve the highest quality results.

Experience: Committing to providing an ‘unbeatable experience’ for peers and future customers.

Application Requirements

Eligible students must submit their applications online by May 31, with the following information:

Proof of enrollment in an accredited trade school (student ID or class schedule). A letter of recommendation from a current instructor.

A 500-word essay on how they live out the PACE values and "How I will make an impact".

A 60-90 second video explaining "How Sonic will impact one’s career".

Students may also apply later this year during the fall timeframe, when Sonic will award the second round of scholarship winners in November. Fall applications are due by Saturday, October 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Since the program's debut in 2025, Sonic has awarded more than $90,000 in tools to 10 students across the U.S., with 10 more awards to come this year.

For more information or to submit an application, click here.