MWACA Urges Members to Protect Vehicle Inspection Safety Requirement from Removal

The Midwest Auto Care Alliance sent an urgent legislative update that directly impacts the industry and the safety of Missouri drivers to its members in a news release.

MWACA says that a transportation bill currently moving through the Missouri legislature, SB 1408, includes language that would eliminate Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection requirement. The bill has now passed both chambers in different forms and is now in the final negotiation stage. Decisions could happen quickly, and MWACA said this is likely the last opportunity to influence the outcome.

Vehicle safety inspections are a consumer safety safeguard. Every day, MWACA members identify critical issues such as:

Brake failures

Worn or unsafe tires

Steering and suspension problems

Without inspections, many unsafe vehicles will remain on the road — putting Missouri families at risk.

MWACA urgers all its members as constituents and business owners to contact key legislators on the Transportation Committee:

Doug Beck

Justin Brown

Travis Fitzwater (Transportation Committee Chair)

Adam Schnelting

Nick Schroer

Barbara Washington

Members can use the Missouri Senate’s official contact page to reach each legislator via phone or email. Click on each Senator’s name to access their contact form.

MWACA recommends using the following message:

“I’m a local business owner and constituent. I strongly oppose eliminating Missouri’s vehicle safety inspections. These inspections protect drivers and ensure unsafe vehicles are not on the road. Please oppose any effort to repeal this requirement.”

If possible, briefly share a real example of a serious safety issue identified during an inspection.

MWACA is actively engaged with legislative partners and advocating on behalf of its members and the motoring public. Members’ outreach strengthens that message and demonstrates the real-world impact of this issue.