Hunter Engineering releases semi-annual WinAlign vehicle information database update

Hunter Engineering has released the latest coverage for its award-winning alignment, ADAS, and inspection equipment, according to a news release. The new vehicle information database update release is available effective May 4.

The release covers 536 brand-new records – including the 2026 Ford Mustang, 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA and 2027 Kia Telluride – as well as 2,338 OEM updates to existing records, since the final 2025 update.

The release also incorporates updates to software features including the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, and ADAS calibration procedures.

For more frequent updates, customers may also download new specifications on demand through the included WebSpecs feature, as well as view adjustment illustrations and other resources.

To ensure a seamless installation, Hunter customers should contact their technical and training representative to schedule the upgrade.

The next vehicle information database update release is scheduled for November of this year.