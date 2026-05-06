I-CAR Opens Call for 2026 Board of Directors Candidates 

I-CAR is accepting applications for its 2026 Board of Directors election, according to a news release.

Board Members serve three-year terms and play a critical role in guiding I-CAR's strategic direction. The Board is committed to advancing strategies that realize its vision of ensuring every person in the collision repair industry has the information, knowledge, and skills required to perform complete, safe, and quality repairs.

“Strong governance is vitally important to the future of I-CAR and the industry we serve," said I-CAR President & CEO Kyle Thompson. "We invite experienced, mission-driven leaders to consider bringing their perspective to the I-CAR Board of Directors and hope to be in the fortunate position of providing our voting members with a strong slate of diverse candidates.”

The Board seeks a slate of candidates that reflect diversity and a broad range of industry perspectives. Candidates should demonstrate proven leadership, industry influence and a strong understanding of and commitment to I-CAR's mission and inter-industry model.

The following seats are open for the 2026 election cycle:

Collision Repair: MSO with <200 locations

OEM, incumbent eligible for re-election

Related Industry Services, incumbent eligible for re-election

Equipment, Tool and Supply, incumbent eligible for re-election

Interested candidates who meet the criteria are encouraged to review the Board Candidate Information and Application Packet for complete details on Board service and the nominations process. For more information and to apply, please visit the website here.

Nomination Timeline